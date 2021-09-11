CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in the park of Washington Park Saturday afternoon, and one of them was left in critical condition.
At 12:10 p.m., two men – ages 32 and 36 – were in a car in the 5700 block of South Loop Drive when a sedan pulled up and someone inside shot them both.
The older man was shot once in the forehead and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
The younger man was grazed in the right side of the face and was taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating.