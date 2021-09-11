DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Crime, shooting, West Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot Saturday afternoon in West Humboldt Park.

Police said the victims were in the 1100 block of North Kildare Avenue around 4:15 p.m., when someone shot them.

READ MORE: 4 Killed, 28 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence

A 29-year-old woman who was shot in the neck, and a 32-year-old man who was shot in the back both were taken to Stroger Hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

READ MORE: Chicago Marks 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks; 'We Must Remember The Sacrifices Made’

A 53-year-old man was shot in the hand, and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, but his condition was not available.

MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Drive-By Shooting In East Chatham

No one was in custody.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff