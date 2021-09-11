CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot Saturday afternoon in West Humboldt Park.
Police said the victims were in the 1100 block of North Kildare Avenue around 4:15 p.m., when someone shot them.
A 29-year-old woman who was shot in the neck, and a 32-year-old man who was shot in the back both were taken to Stroger Hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.
A 53-year-old man was shot in the hand, and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, but his condition was not available.
No one was in custody.