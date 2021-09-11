CHICAGO (CBS)– The city honored the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a memorial ceremony in Daley Plaza.
All off-duty members of Chicago Fire Department, the Chicago Police Department and other city departments were invited to attend.
U.S. Army Veteran and survivor of the attack, Carlos Vega shared his experience commuting to work at the World Trade Center on September 11. Sergeant Vegas is Chicago native and grew up in McKinley Park.
His experience witnessing the attacks, walking through New York City “while it was still in flames,” led him to serve his country and join the Army.
“Make the ultimate sacrifice for your country, the way we live our life from this day forward, will teach, will determine how we honor those that are no longer with us today,” Vegas said. “In a time when America seems so hopelessly divided this image of diverse entwined human fabric is what keeps my faith in America.”
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown honored the Chicago police officers who went to New York to assist.
“Thirty-four Chicago police officers were among those who traveled to New York City to help with the recovery efforts,” Brown said. “We must remember the sacrifices made. We understand that through service, our nation is stronger.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is honored to carry on the tradition of remembrance in Chicago.
“We can never forget the innocent lives lost, lots of change forever, both in our country and abroad,” Lightfoot said. “We can never forget to continue to think of the first responders and frontline workers who run into the face of danger on behalf of our safety and our security.”