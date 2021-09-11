CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 32 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, and four of them have died.
Seven of the victims so far have been children under age 18, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the South Chicago neighborhood.
According to police, the boy was found unresponsive by a witness in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The boy had been shot once in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Kaden Ingram.
Police said a 36-year-old woman was taken into custody. No charges have been announced.
Police said this appears to be a “domestic-related incident.” CBS 2 is working to determine how or if the woman is related to the boy.
One man was killed and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood.
Police said, shortly before 5 p.m., the victims were standing in the 900 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored SUV drove by and started shooting.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to U of C Medical Center in good condition. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to Christ in good condition.
The weekend’s first homicide happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Englewood neighborhood.
Police said a male of unknown age was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the hand and torso, and was pronounced dead.
Around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old woman was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle in a parking lot with a group of people in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue in West Chatham, when someone shot her in the head. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 5:49 p.m. Friday, a 62-year-old man was near the back of a home in the 7100 block of South Princeton in Englewood, when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a graze wound and did not need to go to the hospital.
- At 6:12 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was near the street in the 4200 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park, when someone walked up and shot him in the buttocks. He went to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 6:59 p.m. Friday, a 37-year-old man was in the 8200 block of South Marquette Avenue in South Chicago, when someone shot him in the neck. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition was not available.
- At 7:20 p.m. Friday, a male of unknown age was in a vehicle near an alley in the 0-100 block of North Lorel Avenue in South Austin, when someone walked up and shot him in the face. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
- At 8:48 p.m. Friday, two men and a woman were standing on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of East 43rd Street in Bronzeville, when someone in a grey SUV started shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A 42-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 10:31 p.m. Friday, two boys were standing on the front porch of a home in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard, when a person in a silver SUV fired shots. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition — the 13-year-old was wounded in his right leg and the 12-year-old in his left leg.
- At 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 50-year-old woman was driving in the 9500 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Pullman neighborhood, when someone in a red sedan shot her in the right arm. She went to Roseland Community Hospital, and later was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.
- At 12:54 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was walking through a gas station parking lot when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 1:21 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital, with a gunshot wound to the back. He was listed in critical condition, and could not provide details on the shooting.
- At 3:35 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 89th Place in Burnside, when someone shot him in the left leg. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 4:56 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 3500 block of West 58th Street in Gage Park, when another vehicle pulled up, and someone shot him in the back and forearm. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 12:10 p.m. Saturday, two men – ages 32 and 36 – were in a car in the 5700 block of South Loop Drive in the park of Washington Park, when a sedan pulled up and someone inside shot them both. The older man was shot once in the forehead and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The younger man was grazed in the right side of the face and was taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized.
- At 2:52 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was inside a home in the 9100 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Princeton Park, when someone approached him and shot him in the foot. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.
- At 4:15 p.m. Saturday, three people were in the 1100 block of North Kildare Avenue in West Humboldt Park, when someone shot them. A 29-year-old woman who was shot in the neck, and a 32-year-old man who was shot in the back both were taken to Stroger Hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available. A 53-year-old man was shot in the hand, and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, but his condition was not available.
- At 5:05 p.m. Saturday, two men – ages 21 and 23 – were standing by a parked vehicle in the 7900 block of South Escanaba Avenue in South Chicago, when someone shot them both. The older man was shot in the left foot, and the younger man was shot in the right foot. Both were taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.
- At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy got into an argument with someone across the street in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard The other person pulled out a gun and started shooting. The boy was shot in the hand, and a 35-year-old woman standing nearby was grazed in the back and shoulder. The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The woman declined medical attention at the scene.
- At 8:14 p.m. Saturday, a 53-year-old man was walking in the 9000 block of South University Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood, when a group of gunmen started shooting at him. The victim was shot once in the back, and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.