CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 32 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, and four of them have died.

Seven of the victims so far have been children under age 18, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the South Chicago neighborhood.

According to police, the boy was found unresponsive by a witness in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The boy had been shot once in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Kaden Ingram.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was taken into custody. No charges have been announced.

Police said this appears to be a “domestic-related incident.” CBS 2 is working to determine how or if the woman is related to the boy.

One man was killed and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Police said, shortly before 5 p.m., the victims were standing in the 900 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored SUV drove by and started shooting.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to U of C Medical Center in good condition. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to Christ in good condition.

The weekend’s first homicide happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a male of unknown age was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the hand and torso, and was pronounced dead.

Around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot with a group of people in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue in West Chatham, when someone shot her in the head. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: