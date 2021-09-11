Bears-Broncos Preview: Historically, Broncos Are Dominant At Home In Weeks 1 & 2 The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos both enter Week 2 at 0-1 on the year. The game is the Broncos home opener where they have been strong in Week 1 and 2 in years past. Sportsline senior analyst talks about the Bears-Broncos matchup in Week 2.

Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial Honors Military Men And Women Who Died In War On TerrorIn the 20 years following 9/11, hundreds of thousands of brave men and women enlisted in our country’s armed forces tasked with executing The War on Terror. Many of those volunteers didn’t make it home. In June of 2004, on the banks of the Illinois River in Marseilles, Illinois, a monument was dedicated to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to our country while serving in the Middle East. The Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run is the organization of volunteers who took it upon themselves to build this grand edifice with the purpose of not only remembering their service, but to help console their loved ones that they left behind. CBS 2 Photojournalist Christopher McKnight shares this story.

