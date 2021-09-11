CHICAGO (CBS) — Honoring those lost, and lives changed by 9/11. The Naperville community came together Saturday to remember U.S. Navy Cmdr. Dan Shanower, and all victims of the terror attacks.
Shanower, a Naperville native, died in the attack on the Pentagon. His family was at the remembrance ceremony on Saturday, and the city’s mayor gave a few words.
“What 20 years has shown us is that from devastation comes healing. From darkness comes light. From unspeakable tragedy comes togetherness and courage to start again,” Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said.
Naperville was one of the first cities in America to dedicate a memorial to those who died in the 9/11 attacks. Inspired by Shanower, it was dedicated on the second anniversary of the attacks, and stands on the city’s Riverwalk near the Naperville Municipal Center.