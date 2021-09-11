CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning people around North Center, University Village, Wicker Park, West Town to be on guard, after a string of overnight robberies targeting people sitting in their cars.
They hit one victim just before 11 p.m. Friday, then four more within about 45 minutes between 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday:
- Around 10:48 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of North Wolcott Avenue.
- Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Blue Island Avenue.
- Around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Hermitage Avenue.
- Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of West Division Street.
- Around 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue.
Police said the suspect descriptions were similar, and all of the victims were robbed at gunpoint, but right now police aren’t confirming they are connected.