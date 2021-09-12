By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in West Pullman Saturday night, police said.
A group of people were outside heading to their vehicles at about 9:39 p.m. in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue when a person inside a vehicle fired multiple rounds. A 42-year-old woman was shot twice in twice in the arm and once in the armpit and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Drive-By Shooting In East Chatham
A 32-year-old man was shot in the face and is in critical condition and a 38-year-old man was shot in the stomach and is in fair condition. Both are being treated at University of Chicago Medical Center. A 31-year-old man took himself to Little Company of Mary Medical Center with graze wounds to his head and is in fair condition.
A girl, 15, was shot in the arm and was listed in fair condition at Comer Children's Hospital and a 22-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.
Nobody is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.