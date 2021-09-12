By Alina Panek
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police said around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot in the leg by two offenders in the South Loop after handing over his wallet.
Police said that an 18-year-old man was walking on Roosevelt Road near State Street the early evening when two approached him. They demanded his wallet at gunpoint. After complying, the police said just before fleeing, one of them shot the victim in the leg.
The victim self-transported to a hospital in Glenview. He is said to be in good condition.
Police said no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.