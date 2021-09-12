AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Aurora were searching Sunday for a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.
At 1 a.m. Sunday, Aurora police were called to the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue after a driver hit a pedestrian and sped off.
Michael Brooks, 59, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers began interviewing witnesses and got some information about the vehicle that hit Brooks and fled. Police described it as a two-toned pickup truck with a Mexican flag wrapped around the front hoot and another Mexican flag on the back tailgate.
Police said it appears the passenger-side headlight was damaged in the crash and does not work anymore.
Investigators believe the vehicle is a Ford pickup truck, with damage to the front passenger side and a missing front grille.
Police have released photos.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Division by calling (630) 256-5330, or emailing TrafficDiv@aurora.il.us. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.