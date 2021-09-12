CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy this weekend in South Chicago.
Police said Harris Fallon, 37, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and was to appear in bond court Sunday.
According to police, the 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive by a witness in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
The boy had been shot once in the head[, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Kaden Ingram.
Police said a woman was taken into custody afterward. The relationship, if any, between Fallon and the boy was not known Sunday.
Police said this appears to be a “domestic-related incident.”