By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead and a woman was wounded after a shooting in Lawndale early Sunday morning, authorities said.

A 42-year-old woman was standing outside in the 2700 block of West Flournoy at about 4:16 a.m. when she heard gunshots in the area and was shot in the left knee, police said. She took herself to Mount Sinai Hospital where she is in stable condition.

A 54-year-old man was discovered by police in a nearby car with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nobody is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.