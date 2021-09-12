PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — School is canceled for some students in Plainfield on Monday – not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of a boil order.
Schools that get water from the Village of Plainfield will switch to remote classes.
Plainfield Consolidated Community School District 202 has released a list of public schools that will be on remote learning Monday.
Some non-public schools are also affected. St. Mary’s Immaculate Parish School will not be in session Monday – but instead of going to a full-remote plan, students are being asked to celebrate the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross with a schoolwide project.
CBS 2 reported the boil order in Plainfield started Friday after testing found E. coli bacteria in the village's water supply.
Village officials cautioned people in Plainfield not to drink tap water without boiling it first for 3 to 5 minutes. Otherwise, they should use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water also should be used for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until further notice in Plainfield.
E. coli bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, and other symptoms, and are especially harmful for infants, children, and people with compromised immune systems.
It’s unclear what caused the contamination in Plainfield, and the village said their water supplier, Illinois American Water, will investigate. All of the village’s water towers and its ground storage tank will be inspected this weekend, and the village will flush all hydrants.