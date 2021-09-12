DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:16th Street, Fire, South Loop, State Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out this weekend in a building in the South Loop.

The fire started around 5 p.m. in a nine-story building near 16th and State streets.

READ MORE: Harris Fallon, 37, Charged With Murder In Shooting That Killed 12-Year-Old Kaden Ingram In South Chicago

Near the scene, flames were seen on the roof and billows of smoke were seen rising into the air.

READ MORE: 6 Killed, 44 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence

The smoke was also visible from one of our tower cameras, showing smoke rising from a distance.

MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 5 Wounded In West Pullman Mass Shooting

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remained unknown Sunday morning.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff