CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out this weekend in a building in the South Loop.
The fire started around 5 p.m. in a nine-story building near 16th and State streets.READ MORE: Harris Fallon, 37, Charged With Murder In Shooting That Killed 12-Year-Old Kaden Ingram In South Chicago
Near the scene, flames were seen on the roof and billows of smoke were seen rising into the air.READ MORE: 6 Killed, 44 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
The smoke was also visible from one of our tower cameras, showing smoke rising from a distance.MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 5 Wounded In West Pullman Mass Shooting
No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remained unknown Sunday morning.