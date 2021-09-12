CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday issued a community alert about two robberies in West Town and Bucktown this weekend, one of which involved a carjacking.
The first robbery happened between 12:15 a.m. and 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Bosworth Avenue. The second happened at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West Wabansia Avenue.
In each incident, the robbers pulled up in a white hatchback, got out, and robbed the victims.
The community alert referenced one of the suspects as a man between 20 and 25 years old weighing 150 to 160 pounds with dreadlocks. Four more suspects were described as being between 20 and 30, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 150 to 175 pounds.
This alert came after a notice about a string of overnight gunpoint robberies in which the assailants targeted people in their cars – some of which happened in the same general area.
The robbers hit one victim just before 11 p.m. Friday, then four more within about 45 minutes between 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday:
- Around 10:48 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of North Wolcott Avenue.
- Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Blue Island Avenue.
- Around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Hermitage Avenue.
- Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of West Division Street.
- Around 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue.
It was not immediately learned if the robberies and carjacking in the latest alert are related to these incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.