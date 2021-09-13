AURORA, Ill. (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — As the nation marks 20-years since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, local 9/11 hero Todd Beamer was honored in the western suburbs Monday night.
Beamer's father recited his son's now-famous final words aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania as passengers fought back against terrorist hijackers.
“Are you guys ready? Let’s roll,” David Beamer quoted his son.
The Beamer family joined Monday night with Todd Beamer's alma mater, Wheaton Academy, for the annual Todd Beamer Golf Outing in Aurora.
Beamer, 32 at the time, was one of several passengers aboard Flight 93 who made phone calls to relatives or authorities, alerting them that a hijacking was taking place and making plans to fight back.
Beamer ended his conversation with a GTE operator by dropping his phone and saying, "Let's roll." A short time later, the plane crashed into the field killing all 44 on board.
It was the only hijacked plane that day that didn’t take lives on the ground. It was headed toward Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Capitol is believed likely to have been the intended target.