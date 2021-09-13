CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a man on Saturday in Little Village, and a 58-year-old man has been charged with carjacking another drive in July in Grand Crossing.
Police said the teen was arrested Sunday afternoon, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a vehicle from a 40-year-old man in the 4200 block of West 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The boy was caught in the victim’s vehicle about a block away the day after the carjacking. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Monday.
Meantime, 48-year-old John Ray was arrested at his home on Saturday, after he was identified as the man who carjacked a 34-year-old man on July 15 in the 7800 block of South Ingleside Avenue.
Ray is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and is due to appear in bond court on Saturday afternoon.
No further information was available on either carjacking.