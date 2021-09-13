DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CARY, Ill. (CBS/AP) — Timmothy Etters, a longtime muralist whose work adorns many Chicago areas schools, has died at age 52.

A funeral home in suburban Cary says his funeral was Sunday. His obituary says he died earlier this month. Etters painted more than 300 murals.

A cancer survivor, he was also color blind. According to his website biography, he grew up in suburban Chicago and knew he wanted to be an artist as a young boy. His wife Vicki Etters tells the Chicago Tribune he made art a “lifetime career” and the reason was because he loved people.

