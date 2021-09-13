CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of Chicago Public Schools parents and students rallied in Logan Square Monday, saying they are fed up with what they call “multiple” system failures at CPS.
A few of their concerns include buses not picking up special education students, staff shortages, and COVID-19 contact tracing being a week behind.
Advocates on Monday told CBS 2's Marissa Parra they want a choice between in-person and remote learning for children in school who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In response, CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton released this statement:
“The district’s contract tracing operation is working around the clock to support schools and help families navigate instances of exposure to COVID-19. As part of our processes, we have given principals the authority to flip classes to remote learning while a full case investigation is being completed by the CPS Contact Tracing Team as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a timely manner. Contact tracing can be complicated with individual circumstances differing in each scenario, which is why the district’s approach includes school-level actions in partnership with the contact tracing team. We thank parents for their patience and the district will continue to refine its contact tracing processes, increase staffing, and adapt to feedback from schools and parents in order to be as communicative and helpful as possible.”