CHICAGO (CBS)– Above average temperatures continue for the start of the week.
Monday will be partly sunny and muggy with temperatures in the 80s.
Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday with chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday.