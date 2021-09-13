DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Above average temperatures continue for the start of the week.

Monday will be partly sunny and muggy with temperatures in the 80s.

Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday.

Laura Bannon