CHICAGO (CBS) — On Monday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 72.
Warm winds Tuesday will carry temperatures into the upper 80s.
A cold front will approach and bring storm chances by the late afternoon Tuesday.
The Storm Prediction Center favors Northwest Indiana for the greatest storm threat.
Once the front passes, we dry out for a while.
On Wednesday, it will be clear and cooler with a high of 78.