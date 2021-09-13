DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — On Monday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 72.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 09.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Warm winds Tuesday will carry temperatures into the upper 80s.

7 a.m. Tuesday: 09.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A cold front will approach and bring storm chances by the late afternoon Tuesday.

5 p.m. Tuesday: 09.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The Storm Prediction Center favors Northwest Indiana for the greatest storm threat.

Storm Predictions: 09.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Once the front passes, we dry out for a while.

7 Day Forecast: 09.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, it will be clear and cooler with a high of 78.

Mary Kay Kleist