By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — A man boarded a CTA bus after he and another woman were shot in Bronzeville Monday morning, police said.
The man, 22, and woman, 23 were shot during a verbal altercation at about 9:53 a.m. in the 400 block of East 46th Street, police said. After being shot, the man boarded a CTA bus and authorities were called.
Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition — the man wounded in the buttocks and woman in the stomach.
Authorities are investigating the incident.