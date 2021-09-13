PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A boil order in has been lifted in Plainfield, days after E. Coli bacteria were found in the far western suburb’s water system.
The Village of Plainfield reported it collected 40 water samples over the weekend, and none had E. coli bacteria. This was enough to lift the boil order and allow for normal water use.
But residents were advised to flush their lines by running the hot and cold water for several minutes at each fixture, clean faucets and aerators, throw away ice cubs, and replace or clean filters on faucet filtration systems.
The village and the Environmental Protection Agency will conduct a full review of the testing process.
School was canceled for some students in Plainfield on Monday because of the boil order.
E. coli bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, and other symptoms, and are especially harmful for infants, children, and people with compromised immune systems.