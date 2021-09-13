CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents of Plainfield will still need to boil their water.
According to the village, the boil order, which started last week, came from E. coli bacteria found in the water system on September 8.
The village took 40 water samples on Saturday and all came back with no signs of Coliform or E. coli bacteria. Forty more samples taken Sunday and officials are waiting on the results of those tests. If they come back negative, the the Village of Plainfield will lift the boil order “once authorized by the EPA.”
School is canceled for some students in Plainfield on Monday – not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of a boil order. Schools that get water from the Village of Plainfield will switch to remote classes.
Plainfield Consolidated Community School District 202 released a list of public schools that will be on remote learning Monday.
Village officials cautioned people in Plainfield not to drink tap water without boiling it first for 3 to 5 minutes. Otherwise, they should use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water also should be used for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until further notice in Plainfield.
E. coli bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, and other symptoms, and are especially harmful for infants, children, and people with compromised immune systems.