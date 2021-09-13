DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking his dog in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said the shooting took place in the first block of South Leamington Avenue around 12:25 a.m. A driver got out of his car, approached the 16-year-old and shot him.

The teen was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said the shooter took off in the car.

No arrests have been made.

