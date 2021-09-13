CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was robbed of her personal belongings – including a bag full of camera equipment – in Bucktown Monday evening.
At 8:20 p.m., the 38-year-old woman was walking outside in the 1900 block of West Wabansia Avenue when a red sport-utility vehicle with three men inside pulled up and one of them got out and took out a handgun.
The man demanded the woman’s personal belongings and she handed over a black bag full of camera equipment, her wallet, and her cellphone, police said.
The robbers fled, and no one was in custody Monday night.