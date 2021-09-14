by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four years after the city’s last contract with the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police expired, the City Council on Tuesday approved a new eight-year contract for rank-and-file officers, giving them a total of 20% in raises over the life of the contract, which also includes a number of police accountability reforms.

The new pact with the FOP, which expires in 2025, will cost Chicago taxpayers a total of approximately $600 million, including more than $360 million in retroactive pay raises.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot already has set aside about $100 million in the 2021 budget to help finance the retroactive raises, and according to published reports the city will refinance existing debt to cover the remaining cost.

Ald. Nicholas Sposato (38th) said the raises are “well-deserved for these hard-working men and women.”

In addition to the pay raises for officers, Lightfoot’s office said the contract also includes a number of changes to the process for investigating claims of police misconduct, including an end to the 40-year ban on investigating anonymous complaints filed against officers.

The contract would also would eliminate a requirement to destroy police disciplinary records after five years, in light of an Illinois Supreme Court ruling last year that destroying those documents would violate that state’s public records law.

Other changes to police disciplinary procedures are still being negotiated with the FOP, and could ultimately go to binding arbitration.

Before the 40-8 vote to approve the contract, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), who chairs the City Council Black Caucus, urged his colleagues to support the deal, acknowledging it is “not a finished product on police reform,” but saying it takes important steps to improving accountability for police officers.

However, some aldermen suggested the city should have gone back to the bargaining table to demand more reforms from the FOP.

“I think we need to hold out and finish the agreement. I think we need to get all of the protections that we’re looking for, all of the reforms we’re looking for,” said Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).

“This contract also does little to nothing to ensure that there’s accountability when there’s false statements, and there’s no provisions that ensure that officers provide accurate statements within 24 hours,” Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said.

Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) pushed back on the suggestion from some colleagues that the City Council should reject the contract until it includes more reforms, noting the pact is the result of four years of negotiations.

She said the deal makes “real and meaningful steps towards greater accountability,” and said if aldermen were to reject it, they would risk having the entire contract end up in the hands of an arbitrator, including pay raises and accountability matters, without input from the City Council.

“Anyone who has negotiated a [collective bargaining agreement] understands that a contract is a floor, not a ceiling. It is a document which ensures that both parties can find common ground, work with one another to achieve mutual goals,” she said. “Nobody professes that this is going to cure all of the ills of the Police Department, or for accountability reform, but big picture-wise, if you look at this agreement, there are 36 separate provisions that we have changed that fall under the umbrella of accountability.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot stood by the agreement, pledging to continue to fight for more police reforms in ongoing negotiations with the FOP, even if that means ultimately going to arbitration.

“We fought hard to get this contract done, and in my view, it took way too long, but that’s water under the bridge now. It’s been passed, we’re going to be moving forward, and we’re going to continue our negotiations with the FOP that ultimately will lead to arbitration on additional measures or some workload changes, as well as other additional reforms that I think are critically important to get into the contract,” she said.

