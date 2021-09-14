CHICAGO (CBS) — One state, Connecticut and one territory, the District of Columbia, are now off Chicago’s Travel Advisory list.
Last week, Chicago's Department of Public Health (CDPH) released its COVID-19 travel advisory that included every state in the U.S., with public health officials urging unvaccinated people who travel out of state to quarantine for at least seven days upon returning to the city.
Vermont was the last state to be added to the city’s travel advisory. People who have been fully vaccinated are exempt from the travel advisory.
According to CDPH, states and territories added to the travel advisory when they surpass 15 coronavirus cases per day per 100,000 residents.
The health department stated states and territories that could come off the Travel Advisory next week (as their daily case rates per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday are lower than 15) are California, Puerto Rico and Vermont.
Travelers who aren't vaccinated should be tested for COVID before and after travel and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.
Connecticut and the District of Columbia have been removed from Chicago's COVID travel advisory, after staying below 15 new daily cases per 100k residents. UNVACCINATED TRAVELERS should follow the advisory for the 48 orange states and 3 territories, in line with the CDC (4/4) pic.twitter.com/2jWSU4FNp0
"As a reminder, given the current surge across the country, unvaccinated Chicagoans should not travel right now if at all possible," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady last week. "Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to decrease your risk for COVID-19."