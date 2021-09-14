CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday were asking for help from the public in finding a man who held up two passengers at knifepoint on a Chicago Transit Authority ‘L’ train car last week.
At 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said the man was on a Green Line train at the Roosevelt Road station in the South Loop when he approached two passengers, took out a knife, and demanded an unknown amount of money.READ MORE: Ald. James Gardiner Apologizes To City Council For Offensive Texts About Women, Fellow Alderman
The suspect then fled the train for the 0-99 block of East Roosevelt Road.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen This Year?
The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old who was wearing a black Chicago White Sox beanie, a neon yellow “Staff Quick” T-shirt, and gray sleeves, blue seat pants, and black gym shoes. Police did not specify his height, weight or physical features.MORE NEWS: City Council Approves $600 Million Police Contract With Chicago FOP, Including 20% Raises For CPD Officers
Anyone with information was asked to call the Chicago Police Mass Transit Unit at (773) 620-5873. Anonymous tips can be sent to CPDTIP.com.