CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to present a plan to help curb violence in the city, which involves suing street gangs.
The mayor first spoke about her plan on Friday, something she says will have a lot of support from the City Council.
Her proposal includes taking street gangs to court and using lawsuits to freeze their money and assets.
Lightfoot said her plan will be in addition to what's already being done to reach out to young people and their families through street outreach programs and other organizations.
Lightfoot will present this proposal during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.