CHICAGO (CBS) — A motorcyclist is dead after he was hit by a man driving a sport-utility vehicle in West Pullman Tuesday evening.
At 7:35 p.m., an 81-year-old man was driving a 2013 silver Ford Explorer north in the 12900 block of South Halsted Street – just within the city limits – when he hit a 48-year-old man riding a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating late Tuesday.