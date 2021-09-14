CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was apprehended and another remained at large late Tuesday after a crash in the North Mayfair neighborhood.
Late in the afternoon, police witnessed a car crash at Foster Avenue and Pulaski Road.
Two men who had been inside one of the cars got out and ran. One jumped into the North Branch of the Chicago River nearby, but police ended up catching him.
The other man got away.
Initial reports indicated that police found a gun in the car.