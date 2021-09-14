CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are searching for a group of men using paintball guns and wooden bats to rob people.
The group robbed people in West Humboldt Park and Cragin early Saturday morning and late Monday night. Victims told police the men also had guns.READ MORE: Hector Pillado, 18, Charged In Little Village Carjacking
Police said the men were riding in a beige Cadillac.READ MORE: A Day After Wife's Funeral, In-Laws Told Great Grandfather He'd Have To Move Out Of His Westchester Home
MORE NEWS: Mayor Lightfoot Expected To Present Plan On Suing Street Gangs