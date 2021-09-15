DOWNLOAD OUR APP
Mother Filing Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Park District After 19-Year-Old Son Miguel Cisneros Drowns
A mother is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the park district after her 19-year-old son drowned last month in Lake Michigan.
Gov. JB Pritzker Signs Sweeping Green Energy Legislation
Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed sweeping clean energy legislation that sets goals to make Illinois carbon-free by 2050, and staves off the closure of two of the state’s six nuclear plants.
6 minutes ago
Mother Filing Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Park District After 19-Year-Old Son Miguel Cisneros Drowns
Her son, Miguel Cisneros died at Pratt Pier in Rogers Park last month.
3 Wounded In South Austin Drive-By Shooting
Police said the victims were standing in an alley in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard around 9:25 a.m., when someone in a silver sedan started shooting.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot Taps San Antonio Schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez As New CPS Chief Executive
Martinez, an immigrant from Mexico who grew up in Pilsen, and graduate of Benito Juarez High School, said he was excited to return back home to his "dream job."
Gov. JB Pritzker Signs Massive Green Energy Bill That Requires Carbon Emission Reductions, Bails Out Two Nuclear Plants
Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed sweeping clean energy legislation that sets goals to make Illinois carbon-free by 2050, and staves off the closure of two of the state’s six nuclear plants.
Mother Filing Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Park District After 19-Year-Old Son Miguel Cisneros Drowns
Her son, Miguel Cisneros died at Pratt Pier in Rogers Park last month.
3 Wounded In South Austin Drive-By Shooting
Police said the victims were standing in an alley in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard around 9:25 a.m., when someone in a silver sedan started shooting.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot Taps San Antonio Schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez As New CPS Chief Executive
Martinez, an immigrant from Mexico who grew up in Pilsen, and graduate of Benito Juarez High School, said he was excited to return back home to his "dream job."
Sheets, White Sox Beat Angels In Maddon's Chicago Return
Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a long three-run homer and had four RBIs in his first three-hit game, and the White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Joe Maddon's first game back in Chicago.
Wisdom, Rivas Homer As Cubs Beat Phillies
Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back homers for the Chicago Cubs in a win over a Philadelphia team running out of time to make a serious run in the NL playoff race.
In Addition To Struggles On Defense, Bears' Offense Didn't Have Too Many Big Plays As They Lost Game One
The Bears’ defense struggled to stop big plays as the team lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday – but the Bears’ offense also didn’t have too many big plays of their own.
Baseball Report: Max Scherzer's Continued Dominance Helps Dodgers Keep Pace
This week's Baseball Report looks at Max Scherzer's 3,000th strikeout, Francisco Lindor's three-home run game, and the Blue Jays' 44 runs in three games.
Bears Vow To Do Better After Inconsistent Defense In Game One Against Rams
What many believed would be the strength of this Bears team – the defense – proved inconsistent Sunday as the Bears lost Game One to the Los Angeles Rams.
Dalton Passes For 206 Yards, Fields Rushes For 3-Yard Score As Bears Lose Season Opener To Rams
Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a dynamic debut with his new team, leading the Los Angeles Rams past Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears for a victory on Sunday night.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Survivor 41: Downloadable Survivor Pool
'Survivor 41' is just one week away! Get ready for the brand-new two-hour premiere Wednesday, September 22nd, and start your own Survivor pool!
These Millennials Were 'Worldly, Wise & Funny': Author Jeff Hobbs On Book 'Show Them You're Good'
Author Jeff Hobbs talks with us about his new book that follows four Los Angeles high school boys and their quest to get into Ivy League schools.
Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila On CBS' 'The Talk': 'Nobody Else Is Doing This'
Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila preview a new season of "The Talk" on CBS and share how their journeys through the NFL and Broadway prepared them both for this moment.
Daisy Haggard On Being 'Back To Life's Creator, Co-Writer And Star: 'It's A Huge Privelege'
Daisy Haggard brings 'Back To Life' back to Showtime starting today in the U.S. Season two is now available in its entirety with all six episodes ready to stream.
Leslie Odom Jr. Announced As Host For 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' On CBS And Paramount+
The special will celebrate the return to live theater and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.
Sheryl Underwood And Jerry O'Connell On The New Season Of 'The Talk': 'It's Been Amazing, Such A Family Atmosphere'
'The Talk' is back with all-new episodes and new hosts this season! All the fun kicks off today, Monday, September 13th, as Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Jerry O'Connell welcome viewers to their "Rock The Block" party on CBS.
