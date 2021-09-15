CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears back to work on Wednesday, but still ailing at left tackle.
Larry Borom didn't practice, while Jason Peters was limited. CBS 2's Matt Zahn with some good news from Halas Hall.
Some good news for the Bears defense: Starting nose tackle Eddie Goldman was back out on the practice field after missing the opener with a knee injury. Maybe he can provide some energy for a unit was apparently lacking it against the Rams.
“We didn’t have outcome that we wanted to have. We missed a couple of opportunities that we thought we could have capitalized on. For the most part, we didn’t play with enough energy,” said Bears linebacker Alec Ogletree.
The Bears aren’t revealing if they plan to use Justin Fields more against the Bengals, but what they’re saying sure makes it sound like he should play more.
"He looked like he belonged. He looked like he could be successful. Nothing was too big for him, which we didn't think it would be." said offensive coordinator coach Bill Lazor.
“He was very composed. I wasn’t too surprised. He’s played in a lot of big games,” said Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. “I didn’t expect him to be too taken aback by that atmosphere.”
Andy Dalton said he doesn’t feel like Fields coming in sporadically affects his rhythm even when it’s in the red zone. He pointed out Fields scored a touchdown and Dalton said at the end of the day, that’s what they’re trying to do.
#Bears OC Bill Lazor on Justin Fields’ 5-play debut: “He looked like he belonged.”@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/MAKeIyFRgE
— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) September 15, 2021