By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies tonight as a ridge of high pressure drifts overhead.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Thursday it is east of us, setting up a warmer return flow from the south.

Friday night (sunset to daybreak Saturday) there is a 20% chance for rain as a weak wave moves in along a cold front.

A front washes out over northern Illinois Saturday, allowing for extra clouds. There will be hot weather for the opener at Soldier Field Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 58.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Rain after dark.

