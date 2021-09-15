CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies tonight as a ridge of high pressure drifts overhead.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Thursday it is east of us, setting up a warmer return flow from the south.
Friday night (sunset to daybreak Saturday) there is a 20% chance for rain as a weak wave moves in along a cold front.
A front washes out over northern Illinois Saturday, allowing for extra clouds. There will be hot weather for the opener at Soldier Field Sunday.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 58.
THURSDAY: Sunny. High 82.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Rain after dark.