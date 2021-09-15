CHICAGO (CBS) — Spiced wine, hot pretzels, potato pancakes and more will be returning to Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville this holiday season, as Christkindlmarket plans to return in November, after the popular Christmas-themed festival was forced to go virtual last year due to the pandemic.
Christkindlmarket organizers announced Wednesday the German-themed Christmas festival will return to Daley Plaza and Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field beginning Nov. 19.
“To our dear Chicagoans and visitors from afar – we can’t express how much we missed you all in 2020, and counting down the days until we can finally welcome you back!” organizers said in a Facebook post.
The festival will run at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., from Nov. 19 through Christmas Eve, and will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Wrigleyville festival will run from Nov. 19 through New Year’s Eve at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., and will operate Mondays through Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Wrigleyville festival also will have special hours on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).
Organizers plan to announce health and safety rules for Christkindlmarket closer to the festival's opening.