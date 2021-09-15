CHICAGO (CBS) — A Bridgeport woman stood charged Wednesday night with carjacking a man in the Southwest Side’s West Elsdon neighborhood this past weekend.
Ellen San, 32, was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one misdemeanor count of theft.READ MORE: Some Illinois Schools Gave More Failing Grades After COVID Began
Police said San was arrested on Tuesday in the 5200 block of South Winchester Avenue in Back of the Yards by the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Task Force.READ MORE: Chicago Board Of Ethics Finds Probable Cause Ald. James Gardiner Violated Ethics Ordinance Twice
She was identified as one of multiple assailants who carjacked a 22-year-old man in the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road on Sunday, police said. Personal belongings were also taken from a 36-year-old man in the incident.MORE NEWS: Neighbors Worry, And One Is Thinking Of Moving, After Gang Activity And Shootings In Irving Park
San is due for a bond hearing on Thursday.