By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Deer, Englewood, West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A deer was spotted running on the streets in the Englewood area Wednesday afternoon, the Fire Department reported.

The CFD reported just before 2:30 p.m. that the deer had last been seen heading south near 67th and Wood streets in West Englewood.

The animal has been getting lots of attention, but there has been no human contact, the CFD reported.

“Beware of Bambi!” the Fire Department tweeted.

