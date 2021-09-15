'Bryce Young Has Been Outstanding As A First-Year Starter': CBS's Brian Jones Previews #1 Alabama Vs. #14 Florida, Other Week 3 GamesCBS Sports College Football analyst Brian Jones previews Week 3 of the college football season on CBS and CBS Sports Network, and explains why he is really high on quarterback Bryce Young and Alabama.

Sheets, White Sox Beat Angels In Maddon's Chicago ReturnRookie Gavin Sheets hit a long three-run homer and had four RBIs in his first three-hit game, and the White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Joe Maddon's first game back in Chicago.

Wisdom, Rivas Homer As Cubs Beat PhilliesPatrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back homers for the Chicago Cubs in a win over a Philadelphia team running out of time to make a serious run in the NL playoff race.

In Addition To Struggles On Defense, Bears' Offense Didn't Have Too Many Big Plays As They Lost Game OneThe Bears’ defense struggled to stop big plays as the team lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday – but the Bears’ offense also didn’t have too many big plays of their own.

Baseball Report: Max Scherzer's Continued Dominance Helps Dodgers Keep PaceThis week's Baseball Report looks at Max Scherzer's 3,000th strikeout, Francisco Lindor's three-home run game, and the Blue Jays' 44 runs in three games.

Bears Vow To Do Better After Inconsistent Defense In Game One Against RamsWhat many believed would be the strength of this Bears team – the defense – proved inconsistent Sunday as the Bears lost Game One to the Los Angeles Rams.