CHICAGO (CBS) — Longtime Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls will step down next year, after 35 years helping lead one of the city’s most prominent theater companies.

“For more than three decades, I’ve had the honor, privilege and pleasure of service as Artistic Director of Goodman Theatre. After what has been a thrilling and rewarding journey, I feel it’s time for us both to move on to new adventures. For me, a new chapter of professional opportunities awaits—including creative projects I’ve previously been unable to accept. I love this theater with all my heart; it’s been an artistic home, and it will be a bittersweet departure,” Falls said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to all those who have supported and believed in my work at the Goodman: the trustees, the artists and artisans, the staff, and a hugely loyal audience–all of whom have made the theater one of the finest in the world.”

Falls, a Tony Award-winning director, will step down at the end of the current Goodman season in August 2022. He will plan the upcoming 2022-23 season before his departure, and even after stepping down from leading the Goodman’s creative operations, he will direct two plays next season.

“Robert Falls is a true visionary as a theater director and as the Artistic Director of Goodman Theatre. He has assembled a brilliant community of artists, provided them with space and resources to create transformative theater experiences, connected them with diverse and multi-generational audiences, and built community through the illumination—on stage and off—of our shared humanity,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Jeff Hesse.

During Fall’s tenure at the Goodman, two of his productions that later moved to Broadway — Death of a Salesman and Long Day’s Journey into Night — were honored with a combined seven Tony Awards and three Drama Desk awards.

He’s directed several other Tony Award-nominated plays, and had 25 productions transferred to Broadway or off-Broadway.

“Bob’s artistic sensibility and commitment to producing powerful, provocative work have earned the Goodman unparalleled artistic distinction,” said his longtime partner, Goodman executive director Roche Schulfer. “As an artist, colleague, friend and leader, his vision and generosity are unrivaled; working in partnership with him has been an experience for which I will be forever grateful.”

Falls also has been honored with multiple Joseph Jefferson Awards, the O’Neill Medallion from the Eugene O’Neill Society, and the Savva Morozov Diamond Award from the Moscow Art Theatre.

He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2015.

Artists and productions at the Goodman Theatre have earned a Pulitzer Prize, 22 Tony Awards, and more than 160 Jeff Awards during his time as artistic director.