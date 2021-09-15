DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Markham, Roger Agpawa

CHICAGO (CBS)– A south suburban mayor will be sworn in again.

Last month, the Illinois supreme court ruled Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa can stay in office, despite a 1999 mail fraud conviction.

Agpawa won office in 2017, but fought more than half his first term to be sworn in.

Then-governor Bruce Rauner restored Agpawa’s right to hold office.

But earlier this year, a state appeals court ruled Rauner didn’t have the power to do that.

Three weeks ago, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed that ruling.

