By Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — Police alerted the public of two business burglaries in West Englewood this month.
In the incidents, both in the 7300 block of South Ashland Avenue, the offenders entered the businesses through the front window or rear door and took property from inside.
The first incident happened Sept. 10 from 5 p.m. to Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. and the second Sept 12 at 6 a.m.
Nothing is known about the offenders.
Anybody with information is asked to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8382.