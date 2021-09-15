DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Crime, shooting, South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing in an alley in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard around 9:25 a.m., when someone in a silver sedan started shooting.

READ MORE: Police Alert Public Of 2 West Englewood Business Burglaries

A 58-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, a 50-year-old man was shot in the right foot, and a 47-year-old man was shot in the left arm. All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

READ MORE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Taps San Antonio Schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez As New CPS Chief Executive

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: September Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts

Area Four detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff