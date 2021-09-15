CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said the victims were standing in an alley in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard around 9:25 a.m., when someone in a silver sedan started shooting.READ MORE: Police Alert Public Of 2 West Englewood Business Burglaries
A 58-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, a 50-year-old man was shot in the right foot, and a 47-year-old man was shot in the left arm. All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.READ MORE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Taps San Antonio Schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez As New CPS Chief Executive
No one was in custody Wednesday morning.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: September Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
Area Four detectives were investigating.