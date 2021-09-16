DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Construction will soon get underway on more than 50 affordable housing apartments in Pilsen

Mayor Lightfoot joined leaders from the Resurrection Project for the groundbreaking of Casa Durango at 19th Street and Racine. Another complex will be built at  Ashland near Cullerton. It’s meant to help people being pushed out of the neighborhood by increasing rents and higher property values because of gentrification.

