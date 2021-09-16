CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday is starting out much cooler than we’ve been in a while, but the heat is making a big comeback.
Some areas cooled off to the mid-40s overnight, with most of the Chicago area starting the day off with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Cool and comfy morning! A few areas across Chicagoland in the 40s. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NwGi66udot
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 16, 2021
It will be seasonably warm by the end of the day, with a high in the low 80s.
The heat keeps building on Friday, with a high around 88.
A few storms are possible by Friday night, but that chance is very low, and most areas — if not all — will stay dry.
Temperatures will drop off a bit on Saturday, with a high in the low 80s.
We’ll be back near 90 on Sunday and Monday before temperatures cool off Tuesday and Wednesday, with chances for showers and storms.