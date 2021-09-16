DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Laura Bannon, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday is starting out much cooler than we’ve been in a while, but the heat is making a big comeback.

Some areas cooled off to the mid-40s overnight, with most of the Chicago area starting the day off with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

It will be seasonably warm by the end of the day, with a high in the low 80s.

The heat keeps building on Friday, with a high around 88.

A few storms are possible by Friday night, but that chance is very low, and most areas — if not all — will stay dry.

Temperatures will drop off a bit on Saturday, with a high in the low 80s.

We’ll be back near 90 on Sunday and Monday before temperatures cool off Tuesday and Wednesday, with chances for showers and storms.

Laura Bannon