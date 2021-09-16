CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and quiet Thursday evening and through the night.
The low is 65.
We are watching a cold front now over the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota.
This will head our way late in the day Friday, but we will not have a lot of instability in place when it arrives.
There are only scattered shower chances late day Friday and into the night.
The high for Friday is 88.
Saturday will feature early clouds with afternoon clearing, with a high of 80. A cool lake breeze will dominate, and it will be cooler lakeside.
Sunday will be warm and humid with highs into the 80s.