By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and quiet Thursday evening and through the night.

The low is 65.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 09.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

We are watching a cold front now over the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota.

7 a.m. Friday: 09.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

This will head our way late in the day Friday, but we will not have a lot of instability in place when it arrives.

5 p.m. Friday: 09.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

There are only scattered shower chances late day Friday and into the night.

The high for Friday is 88.

Weekend Forecast: 09.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Saturday will feature early clouds with afternoon clearing, with a high of 80. A cool lake breeze will dominate, and it will be cooler lakeside.

7 Day Forecast: 09.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Sunday will be warm and humid with highs into the 80s.

