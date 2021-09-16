CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded in broad daylight in Grant Park Thursday afternoon.
Police said at 1:59 p.m., the 26-year-old man was in Grant Park near Roosevelt Road when someone came up and shot him.
The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Police vehicles and crime scene tape were spotted within the park. The shooting happened in an area where skateboarders practice.
There was no one in custody Thursday afternoon.