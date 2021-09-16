CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Maryland opens Big Ten play at Illinois on Friday night.
The Terrapins have won their first two games. Illinois has dropped two straight after opening the season with a win over Nebraska.
Illini coach Bret Bielema says he has been working with his players to correct mistakes. Maryland coach Mike Locksley and assistant Ron Zook are former Illini coaches and looking forward to the trip back to Illinois.
𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝟭𝟬𝟭 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝘁 𝗕𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗮@BretBielema and @MartinOD64 discuss the offensive line, being back in front of the home crowd, and playing with neck rolls. pic.twitter.com/TbvO2JVf3u
— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 15, 2021