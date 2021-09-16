DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bret Bielema, College Football, Fighting Illini, University of Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Maryland opens Big Ten play at Illinois on Friday night.

The Terrapins have won their first two games. Illinois has dropped two straight after opening the season with a win over Nebraska.

Illini coach Bret Bielema says he has been working with his players to correct mistakes. Maryland coach Mike Locksley and assistant Ron Zook are former Illini coaches and looking forward to the trip back to Illinois.

