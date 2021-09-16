CHICAGO (CBS) — Car caravans celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the streets of downtown Chicago overnight, but began winding down early Thursday morning.
The rolling parade went on for hours, with flag-waving cars in the South Loop, along DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Wacker Drive, and in the Loop.
Police blocked off some intersections at times to let the bumper-to-bumper traffic pass through.
"It's not just a bunch of people riding around with flags. They're showing everybody in the community that we're coming together, and we're just showing the city of Chicago what we're doing together as a whole," driver Julio Trevino said.
The all-night party on wheels also marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.