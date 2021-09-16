By Alina Panek
MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) – On Monday, a couple were deceived and allowed a man inside to come inspect their water for contamination when a a second unknown suspect reportedly entered and stole cash and jewelry.READ MORE: Katrina Pierce Charged With Using Names Of Homicide Victims To Collect Tax Refunds And Stimulus Checks, And She Has Gone To Prison Before For Similar Schemes
At 12:50 p.m., on the 600 block of River Drive, a man was mowing his lawn when approached by a man. The offender advised the man mowing the lawn’s wife that the offender needed to inspect their water for contamination. While he checked the basement and the kitchen, a second unknown offender reportedly entered an adjacent bedroom and stole cash and jewelry.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Cars Roll Through Downtown For Second Night To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day
The police were dispatched a half hour later to the residence. The first offender is described to be Hispanic, about 30-40 years old and wearing all black. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a dark blue or gray Volkswagen SUV.
Police are advising that if you have any video footage of the suspects or suspect vehicle involved or information about this case, please contact Munster Police Officer Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672 or narcher@munster.org.MORE NEWS: Woman Killed, 3 Men Injured When Vehicle Hits Pedestrians In Humboldt Park
In distraction burglaries and other similar crimes, these criminals will often target senior citizens. The police advise to be wary of thieves “posing as utility or construction workers and will sometimes wear reflective vests or hard hats while carrying two-way radios,” and to never open the door for strangers.